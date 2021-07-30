Dixie Fire now California’s 11th largest wildfire after burning more than 240K acres

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 6,000 fire personnel continue to battle the erratic Dixie Fire in Butte County, which sent smoke into the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys this week.

The Dixie Fire, burning northeast of Paradise, started July 13. As of Friday morning, it’s burned 240,595 acres and is 24% contained.

More than 10,000 structures are threatened by the fire, Cal Fire reported. Forty-two structures have been destroyed, 22 minor structures have been destroyed and nine structures have been damaged.

Over the weekend, the Dixie Fire merged with the nearby Fly Fire, which started last Thursday. It has since moved up the list of California’s biggest wildfires to become the 11th largest in the state’s history.

The Dixie Fire is 17,000 acres away from being included in the top 10 largest California wildfires on record. It's burning just north of where the North Complex fire burned last year. pic.twitter.com/u64Xu1WDdm — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) July 30, 2021

Video of our Indian Ridge camera getting burnt over during the #DixieFire The video is from 7/24/21 1400-1500pst pic.twitter.com/ZR6wIglgCD — ALERTWildfire (@AlertWildfire) July 26, 2021

Pacific Gas & Electric has reported to California utility regulators that its equipment may have been involved in the Dixie Fire’s start.

PG&E equipment has repeatedly been linked to major wildfires, including the Camp Fire that ravaged the town of Paradise and killed 85 people.

The Dixie Fire’s erratic behavior has fire crews concerned. Cal Fire said spot fires remain the greatest threat.

Several thunderstorms passed over the east zone of the fire Thursday, temporarily halting some planned firing operations, Cal Fire said. The west zone has the potential for increased fire activity Friday.

Visibility is expected to improve Friday afternoon so crews will resume air operations, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire said Sunday the highly active fire continues to put off heavy smoke, at times, making the firefight difficult from the air.

Visualization of the Dixie and Fly fires courtesy of CEDR Digital Corps.

Crews have had to battle the blaze mostly from the air due to difficult terrain, and narrow roads into the fire area have been closed to all but fire personnel.

In some places where firefighters are not able to access the flames by road, they’re using Union Pacific engines, with water tanks in the front and back. The engines travel the tracks on the west side of the Feather River, which also provides a convenient water source for helicopters.

Because evacuation orders and warnings are changing frequently, Cal Fire is directing residents to the social media pages of local law enforcement and forest management.

Residents can sign up for their county’s CodeRed emergency alert system for evacuation information using the links below:

For online resources and the latest information on evacuation orders, click or tap here.

Officials shared an evacuation map, with areas in red representing mandatory evacuations and the yellow areas being evacuation warning zones.

Lassen National Forest and Plumas National Forest officials have also issued closures.

All highway closures are being reported by Caltrans on its website.

People traveling in the area should follow egress route directions in the evacuation notification because GPS can lead drivers to hazardous areas, Cal Fire warned.

The following locations have been listed as evacuation centers:

Veterans Memorial Hall at 225 Gay Street in Chester, CA in Pumas County

Springs of Hope Church at 59 Bell Lane in Quincy, CA in Plumas County

Lassen Community College at 478-200 in Susanville, CA in Butte County

Thursday, FOX40 spoke to a firefighter who lost his home to the Dixie Fire.

Bureau of Land Management helicopter attack firefighter Michael Hambrick raised his American flag on the only structure left standing the day after losing his home.

“I didn’t think I’d ever be on this end,” he said.

FOX40 spoke to another family Monday that learned via social media that their home had burned down.

“We were all really hopeful and then the next morning, I woke up and hit refresh and there was the picture of our home,” Tesla Barbino said.

Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Plumas, Butte, Lassen and Alpine counties because of wildfires that he said were causing “conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property.” The proclamation opened the way for more state support.

Click or tap here for additional information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.