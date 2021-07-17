Dixie Fire reaches 12% containment, terrain remains a challenge

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Cal Fire is working to control a fire along the burn scar of the disastrous 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County.

The Dixie Fire, burning northeast of Paradise, started Tuesday night. By Friday morning, Cal Fire said the fire had burned 9,847 acres and was 12% contained. The fire grew nearly 3,000 acres since the last update Thursday evening.

#DixieFire off Above the Cresta Dam, Feather River Canyon in Butte County is 9,847 acres and 12% contained. Unified Command: @CALFIRE_ButteCo and @LassenNF



https://t.co/xOcGa9R5Z7 pic.twitter.com/Pd4TJptuxu — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 17, 2021

The Union Pacific Rail Line and Highway 70 border the fire.

Fire officials said the terrain and winds have pushed the fire further north into Tobin Ridge.

Crews have had to battle the blaze mostly from the air due to difficult terrain. The effort was delayed for a time when civilian drones were detected in the area on Tuesday and Wednesday.