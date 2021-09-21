Dixie Fire remains 90% contained as officials warn ‘any new ignition could result in significant wildfire’

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — The Dixie fire experienced minimal growth Monday and remains 90% contained.

More than 2,200 fire personnel are battling California’s largest recorded single wildfire, which started July 13 and has burned 963,195 acres — over 1,505 square miles.

U.S. Forest Service officials warned Tuesday, “while firefighters continue to make steady progress, any new ignition could result in significant wildfire.”

Temperatures are expected to rise, with winds shifting back to the southwest, officials said.

963,276 Acres Burned 90% Contained 1,329 (736 Residences) Structures Destroyed 95 Structures Damaged Sept. 201, 7 a.m. U.S. Forest Service Numbers

Monday, fire crews worked to secure containment lines as northeast winds increased fire activity near the Grizzly Ridge area. Firefighters used helicopters in areas too steep or dangerous for ground crews.

The Devil’s Punchbowl area will remain of focus Tuesday, officials said. Crews will also mop up lines near Taylorsville, Buck’s Lake, the Highway 395 corridor and Dixie Valley.

Lassen and Plumas National Forests' East Zone Morning Update on the #DixieFire for Tuesday, September 21, 2021. pic.twitter.com/ZaCxC2GX0j — Plumas NF (@USFSPlumas) September 21, 2021

The Plumas National Forest closure has been updated. Visit, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service website for additional information. The Lassen National Forest Dixie Fire closure remains in effect until Nov. 30.

Road and highway closures are being reported by Caltrans on its website. Officials also advise motorists to call 1-800-427-7623 for highway information.

The Dixie Fire merged with the nearby Fly Fire in July. PG&E has reported to California utility regulators that its equipment may be linked to both fires, adding to the list of major wildfires linked to the utility.

Greenville residents have filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging negligence.

Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said that only twice in California history have blazes burned from one side of the Sierra Nevada to the other, with the Caldor and Dixie fires.

Because evacuation orders and warnings are changing frequently, Cal Fire is directing residents to the social media pages of local law enforcement and forest management.

A map with current evacuation information can be found by clicking or tapping here.

Residents can also sign up for their county’s CodeRed emergency alert system for evacuation information using the links below.

Evacuees in need of help can also contact American Red Cross at 855-755-7711.

Plumas County officials have also launched a Dixie Fire resources and assistance page to help those impacted by the fire.

Residents impacted by the Dixie Fire can obtain general relief supplies like clothing, groceries and personal hygiene items at the following locations:

176 Lawrence Street, Quincy Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 10 a.m. – Noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. *Groceries Chester Elks Lodge

164 Main Street, Chester Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. *Beginning Saturday, Sept. 11 through the month of September *General relief supplies Quincy Seventh-Day Adventist Church

Click or tap here for additional information.