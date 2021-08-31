Dixie Fire surpasses 800K acres, remains 48% contained

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — The Dixie Fire remains 48% contained, and continues to spread and prompt evacuations across Plumas, Butte, Tehama and Lassen counties.

Just over 3,100 fire personnel are battling California’s largest recorded single wildfire in history, which started July 13. As of Tuesday morning, it’s burned 807,396 acres — over 1,261 square miles.

A Red Flag Warning for critical fire conditions was issued for Monday morning through 11 p.m. Wednesday across the Northern Sierra.

Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said that only twice in California history have blazes burned from one side of the Sierra Nevada to the other, both this month, with the Caldor and Dixie fires.

The U.S. Forest Service announced Monday it will temporarily close all California national forests through Sept. 17 to limit the chances of new fires igniting.

More than 13,600 structures remain threatened by the Dixie Fire, Cal Fire reported. At least 1,277 structures have been destroyed, including 685 homes. Ninety-two structures have been damaged.

The numbers reflected may change as crews make progress through the area. Officials are updating a map indicating the current known status of structures. Click here to view the map.

In the Dixie Fire’s West Zone, fire crews are working to improve containment lines in Lassen Volcanic National Park. Critical infrastructure in the area is being protected by the Union Pacific Fire Train.

The Mount Ingalls and Red Clover Creek in the East Zone are expected to see increased fire activity due to southwest winds, Cal Fire reported. The Grizzly Ridge containment lines on the western side area are being held.

Crews are working to drive the fire from the North Lake Davis area into the Walker Fire burn scar.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, who represents the district impacted by the Dixie Fire, issued a tearful promise to his constituents after the fire ripped through Greenville.

Three firefighters and a fire captain were hospitalized Aug. 7 after a weakened tree fell and struck them, a San Diego County Cal Fire crew reported.

As of Monday evening, 253 Lassen County residents are still ordered to evacuate, as well as 2,504 Plumas County residents and 150 Tehama residents.

Because evacuation orders and warnings are changing frequently, Cal Fire is directing residents to the social media pages of local law enforcement and forest management.

Residents can also sign up for their county’s CodeRed emergency alert system for evacuation information using the links below.

The following location has been listed as evacuation centers:

Holy Family Catholic Church at 108 Taylor Avenue in Portola, CA in Plumas County

Residents in need of help can also contact American Red Cross at 855-755-7711.

Officials shared an evacuation map, with areas in red representing mandatory evacuations and the yellow areas being evacuation warning zones.

As some evacuation orders are reduced to warnings, returning residents to stay vigilant, Cal Fire warned. Smoke may be coming from trees and stumps in the coming days, but residents should call 911 if they grow concerned about active flames.

Road and highway closures are being reported by Caltrans on its website. People traveling in the area should follow egress route directions in the evacuation notification because GPS can lead drivers to hazardous areas, Cal Fire warned.

Officials also advise motorists to call 1-800-427-7623 for highway information.

The Dixie Fire merged with the nearby Fly Fire, which started July 22. Pacific Gas & Electric has reported to California utility regulators that its equipment may be linked to both fires.

PG&E equipment has repeatedly been linked to major wildfires, including the Camp Fire that ravaged the nearby town of Paradise and killed 85 people.

Following a request from California leaders, President Joe Biden declared that a major disaster exists in California and ordered federal aid made available to local governments, agencies and fire victims in Lassen, Nevada, Placer and Plumas counties.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.