Doorbell camera gives peace of mind to Caldor Fire evacuee

KIRKWOOD, Calif. (KTXL) — Kelly McBride packed more than the essentials when she evacuated from her Kirkwood home Sunday.

“It’s such a small community and I live and work there, and so being evacuated from there is really stressful,” McBride said.

She also left with some peace of mind — knowing that while she and her family are out of the Caldor Fire zone, her doorbell camera can be her eyes and ears while she’s away. It gave her a real-time view of the forward march of the flames, and how quickly fire crews worked to put them out.

“It was really reassuring to know that the crews we have on the ground defending our little town,” McBride said.

She has since posted some of the images on social media to help her community — under mandatory evacuation orders — breathe a small sigh of relief.

“Anything I can do to help people feel a little bit better because I know it makes me feel a little bit better to be able to look at my little camera,” McBride said. “My little one Ring camera — that I put in my window just for me — and then I thought it’s making me feel better so I thought let me share this with people.”

As they send out a collective prayer for the fast-moving Caldor Fire to spare their little town.

“I just hope that we’ll have some place to go back to,” said McBride.

Kelly and her family are staying with friends in Truckee, and that seems like what a lot of people are doing — staying with friends or relatives until they get the all-clear to return home.