El Dorado community bands together to raise money for Caldor Fire Fund

While battling the Caldor fire, firefighters burn vegetation to create a control line along Highway 50 in Eldorado National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – A community is banding together as the El Dorado Community Foundation establishes the Caldor Fire Fund to help victims of the destructive wildfire.

In a release, the group said that 100% of proceeds from the Caldor Fire Fund will support families impacted by the fire.

“To date, the El Dorado Community Foundation has approved and is in the process of distributing $274,800 in direct financial aid to 2,667 people across 916 households impacted by the Caldor Fire,” said PR and Communications Coordinator at the El Dorado Community Foundation, Chris Ringnes. “Additionally, the California Fire Foundation has provided an additional $200,000 in gift cards that we are in the process of distributing to these families!”

“This is only a drop in the bucket compared to the overwhelming need from our impacted communities,” he continued.

The Gold Hill Country Music Festival at Saureel Vineyards in El Dorado County will also be a benefit concert for the Caldor Fire Fund. The festival will offer guest passes to those affected by the fire along with a 50% discount for first responders. The concert is scheduled for Saturday.

A trio of El Dorado county winemakers is also contributing toward relief efforts. Holly’s Hill, Madrona Vineyards and CG D’Aire Vineyards will donate 100% of the proceeds from sales of their 2018 Collaboration wine, a rare blend in which they all shared a hand in making.

Other area wineries such as Edio at Delfino Farms and Starfield Vineyards will also be donating a portion of their sales to the fund as well.

To donate directly to the Caldor Fire Fund, click or tap here.