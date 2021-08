Tuesday morning, the Caldor Fire was 191,607 acres — nearly 300 square miles — and 16% contained.

The massive fire is threatening over 33,600 structures and has destroyed at least 486 homes.

So many families have been displaced by the destructive flames, but during these trying times, the community is coming together to help those in need.

Avis Jolly from the El Dorado Community Foundation joined FOX40 to explain how you can also contribute.