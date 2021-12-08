El Dorado County DA: Father, son arrested for arson in connection to Caldor Fire

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – A father and son have been arrested and accused of arson in connection with the Caldor Fire, the El Dorado County District Attorneys Office announced Wednesday.

Following a multi-agency investigation, 66-year-old David Scott Smith and his son, 32-year-old Travis Shane Smith, were arrested and charged with “reckless arson,” the DA’s office said.

The Caldor Fire was reported Aug. 14 and destroyed 1,000 structures, including more than 770 homes, and scorched more than 221,835 acres as it moved toward South Lake Tahoe. It was contained on Oct. 21 after nearly 70 days.

NEW: Just spoke with the defense attorney for the suspects who said the father & son called 9-11 & also alerted campers of the fire. Both are accused of illegally shooting a weapon according to their attorney. https://t.co/0Ziefu3fSx — Nikki Laurenzo (@NikkiLaurenzo) December 8, 2021

According to Cal Fire, 18 people were injured as a result of the fire.

The fire also threatened multiple ski resorts, including Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort where it left chairlifts and trees scorched. The resort still does not know when it will be able to reopen for the coming season, writing on Facebook in October, “Although we have been working nonstop—and will continue to—on plans to reopen the resort, we want to let you know that we are still uncertain as to how much terrain we will be able to open this year.”

When discussing the Caldor and Dixie fires, Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said that only twice in California history have blazes burned from one side of the Sierra Nevada to the other.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.