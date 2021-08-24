El Dorado County sets up temporary recall election voting center for Caldor Fire victims

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — El Dorado County election officials are making sure the thousands of Caldor Fire evacuees have the opportunity to vote in the upcoming recall election.

Many evacuees have been calling the Green Valley Community Church home, meaning they’re not getting their mail, including mail-in ballots.

To help solve this problem, election officials are bringing the ballots to them, setting up a temporary voting center in the parking lot.

“Our phones started blowing up Monday with concerned voters worried about their ballots,” El Dorado County Elections Technician Kim Smith told FOX40.

Most of the county’s ballots are being held at local post offices in Diamond Springs and Cameron Park.

But instead of making evacuees track down their mail, the elections office is issuing new ballots.

“Voters can come here. They can get a ballot if they need to,” Smith explained. “They can register to vote if they need to. We have a ballot box they can put their ballots in, and we’ll transport them back to the office for viewing.”

Within minutes of setting up their booth in the parking lot Tuesday morning, evacuees started lining up.

“We weren’t even fully set up and we already had people here with interest in it. This has already been a huge hit and we’ve only been open 20 minutes,” Smith said.

Elections officials said they have a system in place to make sure no one can vote twice.

“Once we issue a ballot, that person only gets that ballot,” Smith explained. “They don’t get another one unless they apply for another one, and once they apply for another one, that first ballot is automatically voided.”

Officials said the goal is to make sure everyone has the same opportunity to have their voice heard in this upcoming election.

“Because their vote counts,” Smith said. “And it’s important, and people are very passionate about their vote whether it be this election or any election.”

El Dorado County elections officials will also set up its pop-up election center at the Cameron Park Community Center Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Click or tap here to access more El Dorado County voter information.