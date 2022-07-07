AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Containment of the Electra Fire grew past the halfway point on Thursday.

CAL FIRE reported on Thursday morning that containment was at 40% and acres burned was 4,272. By Thursday evening, containment had grown to 60% and acres burned remained the same. CAL FIRE said there will be an increase in smoke seen as crews continue to work on containment, but that no issues are expected.

No structures have been damaged or destroyed.

According to CAL FIRE, air resources have been a major key in fighting against the fire.

The Electra Fire began near Electra Road and Highway 49 in Amador County on Monday and burned “at a dangerous rate.” On Monday night, residents in the area took shelter in a PG&E powerhouse building but needed to be rescued hours later as flames grew close to the building.

The fire then quickly grew to over 3,000 acres by Tuesday. By Wednesday afternoon, the fire had burned 4,112 acres.

Some residents in the area stayed behind after evacuation orders and warnings went out. One resident who stayed behind said the Electra Fire wasn’t as threatening as the Butte Fire of 2015.

“We’re ready to leave. Our cars are packed, we’re not stupid. We will definitely leave if we absolutely have to. But we feel like this is our home. We’ve been here for over 40 years. We need to protect it,” another Amador County couple said.

Nearby water, such as Lake Tabeaud, has been used to battle the Electra Fire, which burned in the same direction and area as the 2015 Butte Fire. Officials said fire breaks from the Butte Fire, which were still there, helped crews out this time.