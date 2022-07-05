AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters were able to get some containment on the Electra Fire after it grew to nearly 4,000 acres Tuesday.

CAL FIRE said Tuesday night containment was at 5%, and the fire had burned 3,900 acres. No structures have been damaged or destroyed.

“The Electra Fire is actively burning, with short intense upslope runs, “ CAL FIRE said.

According to CAL FIRE, crews are monitoring the threat to critical infrastructure.

The Electra Fire began near Electra Road and Highway 49 in Amador County Monday. The fire reportedly burned “at a dangerous rate of spread” in dry grass in the North Fork of the Mokelumne.

The fire’s intensity led emergency crews to rescue 100 people who were stuck inside a PG&E building along Electra Road.

By Monday night, the fire had burned nearly 1,000 acres. On Tuesday morning, CAL Fire said it had burned 3,034 acres, and evacuations were still in effect.

Firefighters rescued two Dobermans from a property on Canyon View Drive in Amador County as fire quickly approached the area. The dogs were visibly scared, and one of them needed to be picked up and carried by firefighters.

Both dogs were unharmed and given water. Animal control later picked up the pair and took them to safety.

While residents are under evacuation orders, many pets get left behind for whatever reason. A left-behind chicken was saved as well.

For evacuations, the Red Cross has two shelters available as of Tuesday: Mountain Oaks School, 150 Oak Street and Italian Picnic Grounds, 581 State Highway 49 in Sutter Creek.

To check if your address is under an evacuation order or warning, click or tap here.