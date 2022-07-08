AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews battling the Electra Fire burning in Amador County have managed to reach 65% containment of the fire as of Friday morning, CAL FIRE said.

The fire, which started July 4 around 3:44 p.m., has burned 4428 acres and threatens nearly 900 structures.

According to CAL FIRE AEU, 15 helicopters were assigned to the fire on Thursday.

CAL FIRE said they expect to have the fire fully contained by July 18.

On Monday night residents in the area took shelter in a PG&E powerhouse building but needed to be rescued hours later as flames grew close to the building.

Two dogs that had been following around crews battling the flames were recused Tuesday morning. The dogs were later taken away by animal control and later reunited with their owners.