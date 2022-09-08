FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — El Dorado County launched a website that will have regular updates on the Mosquito Fire.

Evacuation orders and warnings are in effect for parts of Placer and El Dorado counties. To check if you are under either, the website has a tool to enter your address. It also shows a map detailing what parts are under a warning or order.

One of the latest Evacuation Orders in Placer County was at 5:20 p.m. The sheriff’s office said the community of Todd Valley was under an order.

In El Dorado County, an Evacuation Warning was issued around 5:40 p.m. in the area of Stumpy Meadows. East of Stumpy Meadows, West of Loon Lake, South of County Boarder, and North of Little Silver Creek.

In El Dorado County, there is an overnight shelter for evacuees at the Cameron Park CSD, 2502 Country Club Drive. Meals, showers and some health services are available. Animals in crates or carriers will be accepted. The county said there is parking available for trailers.

Below are other sites where residents can get information.

