(FOX40.COM) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for part of the county due to a wildfire.

The sheriff’s office said the evacuation orders apply to those near Washington Overlook/Washington Road at Highway 20, north-east of Nevada City and those near the town of Washington.

Officials advised that, “if you are in this zone with a potential threat to life and/or property, evacuate now.”

The affected areas are in Zones NCO-E315, E316, and NOC-E030. The community of Washington is located north of I-80, about 80 miles northeast of Sacramento and 20 miles east of Grass Valley. A temporary evacuation point has been set up at the Madelyn Helling Library. For evacuation point updates visit community.zonehaven.com.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office reported that animals can be evacuated to Gate 8, Nevada County Fairgrounds – 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley.

CAL FIRE Firefighters are assisting the Tahoe National Forest and United States Forest Service with the Highway Fire near Highway 20 and Washington Road in the town of Washington in Nevada County. CAL FIRE air resources are over the fire and engines are at scene.

For a live evacuation map visit www.readynevadacounty.com. For information on critical incidents visit www.nevadacountyca.gov.

A complex fire in Siskiyou County has also prompted officials to issue evacuation orders and warnings to residents there.