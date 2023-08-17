(FOX40.COM) — Evacuation orders were issued Thursday for part of Nevada County in response to a fire, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said.

The evacuation orders were for Zone NCO-E331, the greater Tyler Foote and Purdon Road area, and Zone NCO-E330, the Millhouse, Monezuma and central Purdon area along Highway 49.

The sheriff’s department announced that the evacuation orders had been lifted around 7:15 p.m. and that forward progress of the fire had been stopped.

Zones affected by evacuation orders for the Reader Fire

CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit said the incident commander had reported three separate fires, one of which has already been stopped and the other two are near the Yuba River.

The agency said that the fire has a “moderate rate of spread near powerlines with a possible structure threat.”

Caltrans said that State Route 20 was briefly closed in both directions between Newtown Road and Reader Ranch Road east of Nevada City as a result of the fire.