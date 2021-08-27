Evacuation orders reduced for Airola Fire burning in Calaveras County

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Airola Fire burning in Calaveras County is 700 acres and 35% contained.

The fire started Wednesday, west of Columbia near Parrotts Ferry Road, north of Parrotts Ferry Bridge in Vallecito, Cal Fire said. Crews observed “extreme fire behavior” Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday evening, all evacuation orders for the fire were reduced to warnings, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s office reported. All other evacuation warnings were to remain in place.

Parrott’s Ferry Road from Highway 4 to the South County Line also reopened.

No structures have been damaged, but Cal Fire officials said Friday morning the flames are threatening 200 structures.

A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of illegally entering the Parrotts Ferry Road area after deputies informed him it was under mandatory evacuation orders.

Line construction and strengthening will continue Friday, Cal Fire reported. Rough terrain with difficult access in the Stanislaus River Canyon remains an issue for crews.

The following locations have been listed as evacuation centers:

Mark Twain Elementary School at 646 Stanislaus Avenue in Angels Camp, CA, in Calaveras County

Independence Hall at 1445 Blagen Road in Arnold, CA, in Calaveras County

“Calaveras County Animal Services has established an Animal Evacuation Center at the Calaveras County Animal Services Shelter for small animals in San Andreas and the Frogtown Fairgrounds for large animals in Angels Camp,” the sheriff’s office said.

Residents can sign up for their county’s CodeRed emergency alert system for evacuation information using the links below.

Updates can also be found on the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

