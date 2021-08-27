Evacuation orders, warnings remain in place for Washington Fire burning west of Sonora

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews continue to work the Washington Fire in Jamestown, which broke out Thursday afternoon, growing to 81 acres the same evening.

Friday morning, the fire remains 81 acres and is 10% contained.

Officials announced evacuation orders and warnings for several areas, including in the city of Sonora.

A map with current evacuation information can be found here.

#WashingtonFire near Golf Links Road and Highway 108, West of Sonora in Tuolumne County is 81 acres and 10% contained. Unified Command: @CALFIRETCU & City of Sonorahttps://t.co/WY8TM8sOmJ pic.twitter.com/WSFrbEOC0q — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 27, 2021

Power remains out in portions of Sonora due to damaged power lines.

Crews are continuing to construct and strengthen the direct fire line, Cal Fire reported Friday morning. Several buildings have burned, but officials have not released an officials number. Damage assessment for structures will continue Friday.

Footage from the scene showed

For online resources and the latest information on evacuation orders, click or tap here.

Residents can sign up for Tuolumne County’s emergency alert system for evacuation information using the link below.

Updates can also be found on the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The following locations have been listed as evacuation centers:

Tuolumne Memorial Hall at 18375 Fir Avenue in Tuolumne, CA in Tuolumne County

Westside Pavillion at 17807 Tuolumne Road in Tuolumne, CA in Tuolumne County [RV’s and Trailers]

FOX40 spoke to a family that was forced to evacuate from their new home located in an area between Jamestown and Sonora, saying a quick prayer before leaving.

“I went back in and got my wife and the two cats thrown together and whatever happened to be by the front door,” Scott Miller said. “Brush was still burning and a fire truck had just pulled into our complex. I could see planes were dropping water on our complex.”