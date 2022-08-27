NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Still Fire has forced mandatory evacuations for zones NCO-E397, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

The Nevada County Fairgrounds is serving as the evacuation point for animals and humans can evacuate to Bear River High School, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Courtesy of CAL FIRE NEU

The fire is located off of Wolf Road on Steele Road, near Lake of the Pines, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU).

CAL FIRE said the fire is currently being mapped at 25 to 30 acres.