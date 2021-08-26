Evacuations remain in place as Airola Fire in Calaveras County burns 700 acres

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Airola Fire burning in Calaveras County is 700 acres and 10% contained.

The fire started Wednesday, west of Columbia near Parrotts Ferry Road, north of Parrotts Ferry Bridge in Vallecito, Cal Fire said.

#RT @CAL_FIRE: #AirolaFire off Parrotts Ferry Rd and Airola Rd, west of Columbia in Calaveras County is 700 acres and 10% contained. Evacuations in progress. @CALFIRETCU

https://t.co/p2zoknTFhw pic.twitter.com/LfZoE4tStS — CAL FIRE PIO (@CALFIRE_PIO) August 26, 2021

Michelson Elementary School and the Vallecito Transition School are closed Thursday out of caution, school officials said.

No structures have been damaged, but Cal Fire officials said Thursday the flames are threatening 200 structures.

Crews observed “extreme fire behavior” Wednesday afternoon, Cal Fire said. Dry fuels and steep terrain made the overnight firefighting a challenge.

Evacuations were ordered Wednesday in Vallecito. Douglas Flat and Murphys were placed under an evacuation warning.

Mark Twain Elementary School in Angels Camp is being used as a temporary evacuation center.

Residents can sign up for their county’s CodeRed emergency alert system for evacuation information using the links below.

Updates can also be found on the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Click or tap here for more information.