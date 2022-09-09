SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Mosquito Fire has caused air quality issues across the Sacramento region, leading to multiple events being canceled Friday and throughout the weekend.

Live music canceled in Roseville

Live music at the Fountains at Roseville on Saturday has been canceled due to poor air quality, according to the mall’s Facebook page.

The Fountains, an outdoor mall, said the cancellation was also out of concern for the health and safety of their musicians and guests.

SMUD annual fair canceled

SMUD announced its 10th Annual Electricity Fair, planned for Saturday, was canceled due to poor air quality conditions.

The event was supposed to take place at the Folsom Powerhouse State Historic Park.

CHP cancels checkpoint

The California Highway Patrol office in Truckee announced it canceled its DUI/Driver’s license checkpoint on Friday, Sept. 9, due to the extremely poor quality and conditions from the Mosquito Fire.

High school football games canceled

The Grant Union High School football program announced its game against Freedom High School was canceled Friday night due to bad air quality. The team said the game will get rescheduled.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the communities and people affected by the fires,” the team tweeted.

Luther Burbank head football coach Bryan Golder announced on Twitter that the Titans’ game at Ponderosa High School was canceled due to air quality.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to all the schools in the hills as well as the communities impacted by the fires,” Golder tweeted.

The Colfax High School athletics Twitter account announced its game against Nevada Union was canceled due to poor air quality.