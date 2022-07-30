SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has called for the evacuation of several zones in the county due to an “explosive” fire in the Klamath National Forest.

The fire is being called the McKinney Fire and according to Klamath National Forest the fire has burned an estimated 18,000 acres since starting Friday evening.

“A very dynamic day is expected with predicted weather expected to be problematic,” Klamath National Forest wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

Courtesy of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office

Current evacuation orders are being made for zones:

SIS-1236

SIS-114

SIS-1120B

SIS-1117

SIS-1010

SIS-1013

SIS-3502

SIS-3505

SIS-3401

SIS-1120 and 1123

This is a developing story.