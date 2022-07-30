SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has called for the evacuation of several zones in the county due to an “explosive” fire in the Klamath National Forest.
The fire is being called the McKinney Fire and according to Klamath National Forest the fire has burned an estimated 18,000 acres since starting Friday evening.
“A very dynamic day is expected with predicted weather expected to be problematic,” Klamath National Forest wrote in a tweet on Saturday.
Current evacuation orders are being made for zones:
- SIS-1236
- SIS-114
- SIS-1120B
- SIS-1117
- SIS-1010
- SIS-1013
- SIS-3502
- SIS-3505
- SIS-3401
- SIS-1120 and 1123
- SIS-3505
This is a developing story.