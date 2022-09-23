(KTXL) — Northern California’s 2022 fire season has seen far less destruction compared to the last two years, but the coming of fall does not mean the region is out of the woods yet for wildfires.

As fall begins and cool weather provides a reprieve from extreme heat, CAL FIRE still wants people to remember that conditions are still dry and that wildfires have no season.

Since 2017, Northern California has seen several wildfires over 10,000 acres following the beginning of fall. You may remember some of these devastating fires.

2020

Start Date Full Containment Date Fire Location Acres Burned Structures Destroyed Sept. 7, 2020 Oct. 20, 2020 Glass Sonoma and Napa Counties 67,484 Over 1,500 Sept. 7, 2020 Oct. 13, 2020 Zogg Sonoma and Napa Counties 56,338 204

2019

Start Date Full Containment Date Fire Location Acres Burned Structures Destroyed Oct. 23, 2019 Nov. 6, 2019 Kincade Sonoma County 77,758 Over 350

2018

Start Date Full Containment Date Fire Location Acres Burned Structures Destroyed Nov. 8, 2018 Nov. 25, 2018 Camp Butte County 153,336 18,804

The Camp Fire would also cause 85 deaths in a year that saw 100 wildfire-caused deaths state-wide.

This is also the largest single fall fire in Northern California to date.

2017

A series of large fires would begin on Oct. 8 that would be combined into complex fires due to their proximity to each other. Those would be the Central LNU Complex, Southern LNU Complex, Mendocino Lake Complex and the Wind Complex.

Start Date Full Containment Date Fire Location Acres Burned Structures Destroyed Oct. 8, 2017 Feb. 9, 2018 Tubbs Napa and Sonoma Counties 36,807 5,636 Oct. 8, 2017 Feb. 9, 2018 Redwood Valley Mendocino County 36,523 546 Oct. 8, 2017 Feb. 9, 2018 Pocket Sonoma County 17,357 6 Oct. 8, 2017 Feb. 9, 2018 Atlas Napa and Solano Counties 51,624 120

The Tubbs and Pocket Fires were both within the larger Central LNU Complex Fire. The Atlas Fire was within the Southern LNU Complex Fire and the Redwood Valley Fire was within the Mendocino Lake Complex Fire.

These individual fires and their greater complexes would collectively claim 40 lives. The 2017 fire season saw a total of 47 deaths across the state.

Having defensible space around your home is the best way to not only save your home but help slow the spread of a wildfire.

CAL FIRE states that defensible space also provides a safe area for firefighters to work in, to defend a home.

“Defensible space is the buffer you create between a building on your property and the grass, trees, shrubs, or any wildland area that surround it,” CAL FIRE states on its website.

Homeowners can request a defensible space inspection to ensure that their property is prepared for a wildfire.