Fawn Fire 65% contained; at least 185 structures destroyed

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fawn Fire, burning in Shasta County, saw minimal growth Monday as fire crews made significant progress on containment.

The Fawn Fire has burned 8,577 acres and is 65% contained as of Tuesday morning.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Shasta County on Monday to help with the response to the Fawn Fire.

8,577 Acres Burned 65% Contained 1,269 Structures Threatened 185 Structures Destroyed 26 Structures Damaged Sept. 28, 7 a.m. Cal Fire Numbers

Cal Fire has a map indicating the status of structures. Click here to view.

Last week, California received a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to secure resources to fight the fire.

The California Office of Emergency Services reported Monday evening that 3,500 Shasta County residents were under evacuations.

“It is our priority to make the fire area safe for residents to return when told to do so,” Cal Fire said Tuesday. “Residents within evacuation warnings should be prepared to leave if fire activity increases.”

Southwest winds are expected to transition to a “north wind event” Tuesday evening, Cal Fire reported. Gusts are expected to reach up to 35 mph.

Alexandra Souverneva was charged Friday with felony arson to wildland with an enhancement because of a declared state of emergency in California, Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said.

The Palo Alto woman also is being investigated to see if she’s started other fires in Shasta County and throughout the state, Bridgett said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Shasta County officials have a 211 Disaster Update page for the Fawn Fire. Click or tap here to view.

Residents can sign up for Shasta County’s emergency alert system for evacuation information using the links below:

Evacuation information can also be found at the social media pages and sites below:

The following location has been listed as evacuation centers:

Church of the Nazarene at 2225 Bechelli Lane in Redding, CA

Fawn Fire Evacuation Zone Map Below: