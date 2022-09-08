FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — The Mosquito Fire continued to produce pyrocumulus plumes late into the evening on Thursday.

Also called “fire clouds,” they can produce their own weather. So far, no reports of lightning Thursday, but it is possible within this type of cloud.

It was advised that people in the area should be wary of the possibility of lightning. However, the lightning produced from a large “fire cloud” isn’t the only danger.

Pyrcumulus are created when extreme heat causes the air to rise quickly. The process can lead to gusty winds on the ground. That wind can affect the fire’s behavior, making the firefight difficult for crews.