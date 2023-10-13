(FOX40.COM) — CAL FIRE said it responded to five spot fires along a stretch of Eastbound Interstate 80 in Placer County Friday afternoon.

“Each of the fires was held to a half acre or less by firefighters,” the agency said in a social media post.

Around 2 p.m. on Friday, California Highway Patrol said a stretch from Road 193 to one mile west of Maple Street faced a “serious brush fire situation.”

CAL Fire said the cause of the spot fires is under investigation.