Fire crews prepared for Caldor Fire if it approaches Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD, Calif. (KTXL) — Flames from the Caldor Fire continue to lurk just outside of Kirkwood Resort on Tuesday night.

Fire crews saw hotspots on both sides of Highway 88, with the closest being about a half-mile away. But crews remain confident about the situation.

“We have good control over it. It looks like some fire is at the bottom of 88 — It’s not. We have held this piece,” said Cal Fire Assistant Chief Erich Schwab.

All day Tuesday, crews did not allow the flames to get any closer to homes in the area. Fire breaks held the fire back, keeping the flames burning on trees unable to go further.

The fire could jump from tree to tree, but firefighters created a lot of empty space between the fire and homes.

About a half-mile to the east along Hwy 88, hand crews were removing any trees and branches they can. With no residents around, homes and businesses, like Kirkland Station and the Kirkland Inn, stand a fighting chance if flames head there.

At the moment, flames are staying away, but they said they are ready if that changes.