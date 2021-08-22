Fire crews work on containment lines as spot fires burn north of Hwy 50

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Embers from the Caldor Fire ignited flames on the north side of Highway 50 Saturday.

That spot fire spread to about 150 acres Sunday and the steep terrain hasn’t made it easily accessible to fire crews.

“We have some hand crews, as well as some dozers that are working diligently to get some containment line built in around that fire, keep it from grabbing a hold here north of 50. Cause the main goal is still the objective, is to keep the head of the fire south of Highway 50,” explained Capt. Keith Wade, the public information officer for the Caldor Fire response efforts.

High winds Saturday pushed embers up to a mile from the head of the fire starting the spot fires.

Although the winds have died down, fire officials said there are new spot fires to worry about such as the one burning along Eagle Rock Ridge near Kyburz.

Fire crews are keeping a watchful eye out.

“What would be great is if it actually burns out some of the fuel load there ahead of time before the head of the fire came,” Wade said.

Silver Fork Road is an area that firefighters have been keeping watch. FOX40 crews were in the area Saturday but saw nothing but smoke.

Sunday was a very different story. One witness said the flames got pretty crazy in the area overnight.

Despite hard work, there’s still zero containment.

Wade said significant mop up must take place before they can call a containment line.

“It’s going to be a firefight for some time now. We need more help. The whole state needs more help. Everyone’s doing the best they can. We appreciate their efforts,” Wade said.