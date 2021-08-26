Fire in Jamestown prompts evacuations

JAMESTOWN, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire has prompted evacuations in Jamestown, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Washington Fire is burning near Highway 108 and Golf Links Road, west of Sonora.

Cal Fire reports it has burned 50 acres and is 0% contained.

New incident: #WashingtonFire near Golf Links Road and Highway 108, West of Sonora in Tuolumne County is 35 acres. @CALFIRETCU https://t.co/YNeQ1BPPwZ pic.twitter.com/FHx7LVbFVz — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 26, 2021

We're headed to the Washington Fire in Tuolumne County. CalFire reports the fire is at least 35 acres and is rapidly growing in the area of Golf Links Road and Highway 108 west of Sonora. pic.twitter.com/Kp6F3XENtA — KristiGrossNews (@KristiGrossNews) August 26, 2021

The sheriff’s office said evacuations are in effect for these areas:

McKibbin Drive

Gold Links Road

North Drive

Crooked Lane

Alley Drive

Circle Drive

Golden Dove Lane

City of Sonora from west of Stockton Road to west of South Washington Street, including all roads in between. The evacuation includes all downtown hotels on Stockton and South Washington.

Evacuation advisories are in effect for:

Panarama Road

Rough and Ready Trail

Gibbs Drive

Jamestown Road

Racetrack Road

This story is developing. Check back for updates.