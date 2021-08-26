Fire in Jamestown prompts evacuations

JAMESTOWN, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire has prompted evacuations in Jamestown, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Washington Fire is burning near Highway 108 and Golf Links Road, west of Sonora.
Cal Fire reports it has burned 50 acres and is 0% contained.
The sheriff’s office said evacuations are in effect for these areas:
- McKibbin Drive
- Gold Links Road
- North Drive
- Crooked Lane
- Alley Drive
- Circle Drive
- Golden Dove Lane
- City of Sonora from west of Stockton Road to west of South Washington Street, including all roads in between. The evacuation includes all downtown hotels on Stockton and South Washington.
Evacuation advisories are in effect for:
- Panarama Road
- Rough and Ready Trail
- Gibbs Drive
- Jamestown Road
- Racetrack Road
This story is developing. Check back for updates.