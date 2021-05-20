Fire in rural Yolo County grows to at least 500 acres

YOLO County, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews in Yolo County are battling a wildfire that has grown to at least 500 acres.

Officials said the fire started at County Road 16, northeast of Woodland, in an area west of the Fremont Weir State Wildlife Area in Knights Landing.

Crews left the fire unstaffed overnight with plans to return Thursday morning, said Erik Komula, the Woodland Fire battalion chief.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Multiple fire agencies are responding to the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.