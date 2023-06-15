(KTXL) — A mandatory evacuation order has been ordered by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department in the Loma Rica area of Yuba County due to the Scott Fire.

Officials are asking for residents in the area of Wades Way and Scott Grant Road, Pony Express Trail and Cross Star Trail to evacuate.

Several roads have been affected, including the closure of Marysville Road from Scott Grant Road to Loma Rica Road, as well as Loma Rica Road from Brandie Drive to Marysville Road.

Around 5:20 p.m., Cal Fire announced that the closure on Marysville Road was extended to Scott Grant Rd to Willow Glen Rd.

Around 5:30 p.m., Marysville Road was reopened, but all other road closures remain in place, according to Yuba County’s Office of Emergency Services.

According to Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, the Scott fire is estimated to be 50 acres in size.

As a result, the area immediately west of Collins Lake is under an evacuation warning, while areas further west are under evacuation orders.

The fire is burning about 25 miles northeast of Marysville. It started around 4 p.m.

Cal Fire said in a social media post that units have been sent to two fires in the Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit.

The post stated that two engines and a crew were sent to the Scott Fire in Loma Rica.

In neighboring Nevada County, officials are also tending to the McCourtney Fire, which is burning in Penn Valley, officials said.

Cal fire said that forward progress on the McCourtney fire was stopped around 5:30 p.m., which was estimated to be six acres large.

Evacuation Center Information

For residents evacuating because of the Scott Fire, a temporary evacuation location has been established at Sycamore Ranch. The address is 5390 California Highway 20, Browns Valley, California 95918, United States.

Large animals can be taken to the Sheriff’s Posse Arena. The address is 5396 Marysville Road, Browns Valley, California 95918, United States

Residents that need assistance evacuating can call the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 530-749-7777.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.