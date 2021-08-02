Fire prompts evacuations on island in Contra Costa County

BRADFORD ISLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire burning on Bradford Island in Contra Costa County prompted evacuations early Monday.

The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. and has burned over 210 acres, Steve Aubert, the fire marshal for East Contra Costa Fire Protection, told FOX40.

About 15 to 25 people live on the island, Aubert said. Two people have evacuated, and the remaining people have decided to stay on the island and fight the fire.

Bradford Island has no paid fire protection, and East Contra Costa Fire Protection is the closest fire department.

The fire department said they will respond when it comes to lifesaving efforts, but for now, everyone else said they do not need assistance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.