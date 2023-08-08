(FOX40.COM) — The United States Forest Service recently made grants available for communities looking to create or update a community wildfire defense project plan (CWPP) or carry out fire protection projects, according to the El Dorado National Forest.

The Community Wildfire Defense Grant Program was created under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and is intended to assist communities in areas with high to very high wildfire hazard potential, low-income or impacted by disasters that affect wildfire risk.

Those that qualify for the grant include:

• Local governments located in a high wildfire risk area

• Native American Tribes

• Non-profit organizations and home owner associations

• State forestry agencies

Those groups looking to create or update a CWPP can receive up to a $250,000 grant with a 10 percent non-federal match.

In order for a fire protection project to be considered it must already exist on a CWPP that is at most 10-years-old.

A fire protection project can receive up to $10 million with a 25 percent non-federal match.

To apply for the grant, follow the Notices of Funding Opportunity or search the grant opportunity number (USDA-FS-2023-CWDG-TRIBES, USDA-FS-2023-CWDG-CWSF, USDA-FS-2023-CWDG-NEMW, USDA-FS-2023-CWDG-SGSF) at grants.gov.

Applications will be accepted until 8:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2023.

A number of webinars about the grants will also be conducted on:

• Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• August 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.