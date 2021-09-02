Firefighter burned by Caldor Fire flown to Sacramento burn unit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Cal Fire firefighter was burned Wednesday afternoon while battling the Caldor Fire and flown to Sacramento for treatment.

The California National Guard said a helicopter flew the firefighter with second-degree burns from Kirkwood Helibase near Highway 88 to Sacramento, where he was taken to a burn unit.

His identity was not provided.

He is the second firefighter to be burned by the flames of the Caldor Fire. Volunteer firefighter Richard Gerety III underwent skin graft surgery Wednesday after he was burned Aug. 28.

His wife, Jennifer Gerety, said he sustained second- and third-degree burns across 20% of his body.

“He’s an amazing husband and father,” Jennifer Gerety told FOX40. “He’s in really, really good spirits. Everybody knows he’s got tons of dad jokes lined up waiting for him, so he’s keeping that spirit.”

Two other firefighters have been hospitalized due to smoke inhalation, a public information officer told FOX40 Thursday.