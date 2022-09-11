FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — On Sunday, firefighters finally started to achieve some containment on the Mosquito Fire after it has been burning in Placer County and El Dorado County for the past six days.

According to CAL FIRE, as of 7:59 a.m., the Mosquito Fire is now 10% contained and has burned 41,443 acres. While there is no confirmation of the number of structures destroyed or damaged by the Mosquito Fire, CAL FIRE said that the fire threatens over 5,000 structures.

The fire has been growing rapidly and grew over approximately 3,000 acres overnight.

According to CAL FIRE, the cooler temperatures and high humidity helped firefighters moderate some of the fire activity, however, there will be an increase in the wind which “has continued the fire’s spread to the north and northeast.”

Despite some containment overnight, due to the increase in fire activity, more Evacuation Orders and Warnings have been issued, according to CAL FIRE.