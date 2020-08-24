Firefighters prepare for new fires as wildfire containment grows slowly

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It has now been a week since two of the largest wildfires in California history began and the end of the fights is not near.

“After a few days on these large fires we normally have a significant containment,” said Sacramento Metro Fire Department spokesperson Chris Vestal.

But that is not the case for the LNU and SCU Lightning Complex fires.

“That’s not good. So, we also know that the crews and the resources that we have on them, they are going to be committed for a longer duration than normal,” Vestal told FOX40.

And with forecasters predicting what is called “dry lightning”, thunderstorms with little to no precipitation, there is even more concern.

Cal Fire says in the past week, there have already been 12,000 lightning strikes across the state. Those lightning strikes have created nearly 700 fires, according to Cal Fire.

Vestal says crews are already located in areas known for fires.

“Already doing station coverage in the Amador-El Dorado unit. We are already providing some support for the Tuolumne-Calaveras unit,” Vestal said.

If new fires do come from the predicted upcoming lightning, that means the firefighting reinforcements that would replace other firefighters on the front lines of current fires would instead travel to new blazes, which could be a massive blow to resources and moral.

“That means that the people that are tired on fires already, they have to stay. The new personnel that were going to go out, they have already been filling in the overtime shifts behind everybody that are on the fires,” Vestal explained. “So, they are going to become fatigued faster than they normally would during most traditional incidents.”