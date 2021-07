PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Fire crews are working to contain a wildfire in Plumas County that sparked near the Dixie Fire.

The Fly Fire started Thursday evening in Butterfly Valley, Cal Fire reported. It is burning northeast across Highway 89/70 and has burned over 1,650 acres.

#DixieFire. This morning the Dixie Fire is at 142,940 acres and 18% containment. The Fly Fire is 1,650 acres and 0% containment. #FlyFire pic.twitter.com/KOUJAp2g6V — Lassen NF (@LassenNF) July 23, 2021

Cal Fire said the cause is still under investigation.

Friday morning update on the #DixieFire and #FlyFire burn scar perimeters and fire activity over the past 12 hours. #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/WSKYxnNr0f — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 23, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.