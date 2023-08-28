Vacaville Fire District issued immediate evauation orders for a fire that was describe as a “threat to life,” Monday.

(FOX40.COM) — A wildfire in a rural area between Fairfield and Vacaville sparked evacuation orders that were quickly lifted Monday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The Cherry Fire was first reported around 3 p.m. in the area north of Interstate 80, just west of Vacaville, and around one hour later CAL FIRE advised that forward progress on the fire had been stopped at approximately 15 acres.

When the fire first started, officials advised about an “immediate threat to life” and advised people in the area to evacuate, according to a social media post from Alert Solano.

At around 4:15 p.m., Alert Solano advised that the evacuation orders had been lifted.

Vacaville Fire District said fire crews would be at the area for several hours to fully contain the fire.