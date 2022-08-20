SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office released the names of four people that were killed in the McKinney Fire.

The sheriff’s office said that next-of kin have been notified about the death of their respective relative.

The victims have been identified as:

Kathleen Shoopman, age 73, of Klamath River, California

Charles Kays, age 79, of Klamath River, California

Judith Kays, age 82, of Klamath River, California

John Cogan, age 76, of Klamath River, California

The sheriff’s office said they used Rapid DNA testing and dental analysis to accurately identify the four Klamath River residents.

“The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims. If you are willing, please keep those affected by this fire in your prayers.”, Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue wrote in a social media post on Friday.