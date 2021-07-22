Frenchtown Fire 100% contained at 45 acres

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – The Frenchtown Fire in the town of Dobbins is 100% contained, Cal Fire said. It burned approximately 45 acres.

Officials previously reported the fire burned 90 acres but lowered the number after receiving more accurate information from mapping. 

The fire was burning on Frenchtown Dobbins Road just east of La Place Lane Monday afternoon, Cal Fire reported. Additional resources were requested to help contain the blaze.

When the fire began burning Tuesday, Yuba County officials announced mandatory evacuations.

