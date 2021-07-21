Frenchtown Fire remains at 90 acres, now 75% contained

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – The Frenchtown Fire burning in the town of Dobbins remains at 90 acres, and containment has grown to 75%, Cal Fire said.

The fire was burning on Frenchtown Dobbins Road just east of La Place Lane Monday afternoon, Cal Fire reported. Additional resources were requested to help contain the blaze.

Cal Fire said the main fire is about 70 acres and a spot fire to the north is about 20 acres.

#FrenchtownFire (Update) Frenchtown/Dobbins Rd. in Yuba County. Forward progress stopped. Fire is 75% contained. Approximate size of main fire 70 acres. The spot fire to the north 20 acres. Firefighters will continue to strengthen control lines and mop up any hot spots today. pic.twitter.com/EsCnOiAwYy — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) July 21, 2021

Tuesday, Yuba County officials announced mandatory evacuations for the following roads:

Camper Lane

La Place Lane

Clark Ranch Road

Winther Way

Vavassuer Way

Chavez Way

Brett Way

A temporary evacuation center was set up at the Alcouffe Center on Marysville Road in Oregon House, and large animals were accepted at the Posse Arena on Marysville Road just north of Highway 20 in Browns Valley.

