Frenchtown Fire remains at 90 acres, now 75% contained

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – The Frenchtown Fire burning in the town of Dobbins remains at 90 acres, and containment has grown to 75%, Cal Fire said.
The fire was burning on Frenchtown Dobbins Road just east of La Place Lane Monday afternoon, Cal Fire reported. Additional resources were requested to help contain the blaze.
Cal Fire said the main fire is about 70 acres and a spot fire to the north is about 20 acres.
Tuesday, Yuba County officials announced mandatory evacuations for the following roads:
- Camper Lane
- La Place Lane
- Clark Ranch Road
- Winther Way
- Vavassuer Way
- Chavez Way
- Brett Way
A temporary evacuation center was set up at the Alcouffe Center on Marysville Road in Oregon House, and large animals were accepted at the Posse Arena on Marysville Road just north of Highway 20 in Browns Valley.
