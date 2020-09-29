Glass Fire burns wineries and resorts in Napa, Sonoma counties; over 36,000 acres destroyed

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of firefighters are battling the Glass Fire which has forced thousands of people from their homes.



The Glass Fire started burning Sunday, east of Calistoga, which is now under evacuation.

So far, it’s burned more than 36,000 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Among the structures which the fire damaged greatly is a well-renowned landmark, the Meadowood Resort.

Strike team leader Luke Wagner with the Big Bear Fire Department said he arrived with his team around 4:30 a.m. amid swirling winds, falling ash and lots of smoke to try and save what they could.

“Was impacted pretty well by fire at that point but we had a 20-person strike team that we sent up there to get to work on it. Thought we put in some pretty darn good work. We worked on it for about two hours to get the fire taken care of,” Wagner told FOX40.

Unfortunately, the flames took over, eventually destroying a part of the resort.

Not far from the resort on the other side of Highway 29, Keith and Holly Emerson were hopeful firefighters would save the Vineyard 29 Winery where Keith makes wine.

He told FOX40 the Glass Fire stirs lots of emotion in the wake of the devastating fires of 2017.

“It’s a little closer to home but even ‘17 was tough. We definitely had some loved ones that lost property and lost structures in ’17, so that was challenging. This is very similar,” Emerson said.

A dad from Napa and his two sons said they vividly remember the big fires from three years ago.

“This too will pass. We’ll come back. But for right now, it’s definitely scary,” said the Napa father.