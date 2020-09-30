Glass Fire destroys multiple homes, elementary school in Deer Park

DEER PARK, Calif. (KTXL) – The Glass Fire has decimated much of the Deer Park community in Napa County.

As of Tuesday, there were downed power lines across the roadway and tilting power poles.

Many homes around Sunnyside Road were destroyed, leaving lone chimneys as the only recognizable structures where houses once stood and a white picket fence surrounding nothing but rubble.

Flames also destroyed much of the Foothills Adventist Elementary School, which has been a mainstay in the community since 1902.

Firefighters told FOX40 the high winds and ferocious flames made it difficult to stop the forward progress of the blaze as a line of fire continued to make its way down one mountain.

“We are still doing perimeter control and there’s a lot of areas of the fire that the forward progress has been stopped,” said Capt. Robert Foxworthy of Cal Fire Northern Region.

Further down the road, Kirk Fargo told FOX40 he came from Vacaville to help in any way he could.

“I’m at Deer Park Road and I’ve got a bunch of goats in the road,” Fargo said. “I need a trailer.”

Fargo said his main concern was keeping wayward goats off the roadway.

“Yeah, I don’t want these guys getting hit or causing an accident,” Fargo explained.

While firefighters were protecting lives and properties, Fargo said he was saving other lives.

“So far today, I’ve done two cats, two parrots, a parakeet, seven goats, a sheep and now, one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine or 10,” Fargo said, counting the goats. “I got to get more food. These guys are hungry.”

Firefighters continued their fight going into the evening.

As nightfall came, an ominous red glow of fire at a distance lit up the mountain range.

“I would be very optimistic that we’re going to start seeing those containment numbers start going up in the next few days,” Foxworthy said.