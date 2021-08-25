Grass Valley Police issue evacuation orders for areas east of Highway 20 due to vegetation fire

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents and businesses near Grass Valley have been told to leave as a vegetation fire threatens the area.

Firefighters are responding to a fire — called the Bennett Fire — which has thrown out several spot fires in the area of East Bennett and Brunswick roads.

Areas where evacuation orders have been issued include the Whispering Pines neighborhood and the Glenbrook Shopping Center located east of Highway 20 and north of Empire Mine State Historic Park. Police said those living and working in those areas should evacuate immediately.

The retirement community of Atria Grass Valley, Crystal Ridge Care Center and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital have been told to shelter in place, Nevada County OES reported.

Click or tap here for more information on evacuations.

A temporary shelter has been set up at Nevada Union High School.

Sierra College has closed its Nevada County Campus due to the fire.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.