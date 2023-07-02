(KTXL) — A growing wildfire in Calaveras County is threatening at least one structure near Hogan Dam Road and Quartz Hill Drive, according to CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit.

The most recent reports have what is being called the Gann Fire at 57 acres.

Video from Alert California cameras show that aircraft have begun to drop retardant on the fire. CAL FIRE has also requested additional resources to the fire.

This is a developing story.