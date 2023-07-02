(KTXL) — A growing wildfire in Calaveras County is threatening at least one structure near Hogan Dam Road and Quartz Hill Drive, according to CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit.

The most recent reports have what is being called the Gann Fire at 57 acres.

PG&E/Alert CA

Video from Alert California cameras show that aircraft have begun to drop retardant on the fire. CAL FIRE has also requested additional resources to the fire.

This is a developing story.