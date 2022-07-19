MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As fire crews continue to contain a wildfire burning in Mariposa County, a cause has been identified: officials reveal that the Agua Fire was started by sparks from a car crash.

As of Monday evening, the fire is 300 acres burned and is 10% contained.

Nearby resident Danny Brown says he was in the driveway of his home with his family when he heard a car lose control on Highway 140, near Agua Fria Road.

“We were sitting in the front yard washing our car and I heard someone go over the yellow line in the middle of the road,” said Danny. “So I looked up and I was like ‘woah, what just happened?'”

That’s when he says he told his brothers and sisters to get inside the house and ran down to help.

“I followed that car down and I see her fly off the side of the highway and I’m like ‘woah’ that’s not good” he added.

Brown ran towards the crash with a fire extinguisher. He failed to put out the flames himself so he ran back to the house and called 911.

“Called the cops, told them there was a fire out here and we need help,” said Brown. The driver of the car managed to escape the fire. Their identity has not been released at this time.

Brown says he’s glad he was there to help put out part of the fire before it jumped the roadway near his house

“I went down there with my truck and spun the tires to put the fire out that was on the road,” said Brown. “And if I wouldn’t have done that we would have lost our house.”

The latest evacuation information can be found here and the latest information on the fire’s size can be found here.