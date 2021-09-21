Highway 50 fully reopening to general public today

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — After weeks of closures due to the Caldor Fire, crews will fully reopen Highway 50 in both directions Tuesday morning.

At 8 a.m., Highway 50 will open to the general public for the first time since evacuations went into effect.

FOX40 spoke to families returning to their homes on Monday after they received special permits to go through the roadblock.

Gary and Joan Hawkins came home to destruction. Their Sayles Canyon Tract cabin of more than 50 years was reduced to rubble and ash.

“To see it in person and to touch things makes it real. Touch all of the old stuff makes it real,” Joan Hawkins said, crying.

Despite the devastation, the couple has managed to find a few positives, including family heirlooms that survived.

Permits are no longer needed to access properties unless the property is on forest service land. If your property is on forest service land, contact the forest service for access information.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office trailer will remain at the Fresh Pond Chevron gas station from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to provide safety and assistance packets to residents.

Caltrans officials said residents should be on alert for tree and utility crews in the area.