(FOX40.COM) — All evacuation orders and warnings for the Highway Fire in Nevada County have been lifted, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

The Highway Fire began Wednesday near Tahoe National Forest.

The Tahoe National Forest division of the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) revised its previous estimate of acreage burned from around 35 acres to 40 acres. The agency noted that this was due to more accurate mapping rather than the fire spreading.

USFS also estimated that the fire was about 25% contained.

According to the sheriff’s office, Washington Road is currently restricted to local access and Alpha Road south of Alpha Loop will be closed while fire crews continue finalizing their work in the area.”

“A big thank you to our firefighters for a job well done, & to the affected residents for your cooperation and partnership in a safe evacuation & repopulation,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.