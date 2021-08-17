‘I didn’t think it was coming this way’: Residents flee wind-driven Caldor Fire

(KTXL) – Residents in El Dorado County are collecting their valuables and evacuating from the path of the Caldor Fire that nearly tripled in size overnight into Tuesday.

The fire only started Saturday night, but by Tuesday afternoon it had grown to 30,000 acres in steep canyons around the area of Grizzly Flat south of Highway 50.

The fire started moving north with the prevailing winds.

“We have 0% containment and we know the fire is growing rapidly,” said Metro Fire Battalion Chief Chris Vestal. “It’s really tough to make access, there’s a lot of logging roads, they’re thin, they’re dirt, they’re unpaved and once you get in there it’s steep and rocky and otherwise inaccessible.”

A command post was quickly set up at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville Tuesday, but crews and engines didn’t stage there right away. Instead, they were deployed directly to the fire line.

Fire managers say it is a struggle to gather enough federal, state and local fire resources quickly, given the other fires in the state.

A fleet of bulldozers have been sent to the fire line, and U.S. Department of Forestry and Cal Fire units are joining in on the effort by the hour.

While Pollock Pines was under an evacuation warning, evacuations were mandatory at Sly Park.

At Sly Park Road, a line of vehicles – including boats, RVs and animal trailers – three miles long waited to get onto Highway 50. Ten miles further south, the smoke blocked out the sun.

Resident Chris Kingsley pulled his horses and dogs out as flames approached.

“The fire is over here and right next door is my property. And then I own 160 on this side,” Kingsley said.

Last evening, Kingsley thought he was safe.

“Last night I didn’t think it was coming this way,” Kingsley told FOX40. “I kept an eye on it and then the wind came up and blew this way and we kept watching it and it’s getting worse and worse.”

Fire conditions aren’t improving and red flag conditions are in effect through Wednesday with extremely low humidity and a wind change.

“That’s going to create more critical fire behavior, worse burning conditions and make containment more difficult,” Vestal said. “And that’s why all the warnings and evacuations are being done so quickly.”

There were early indications that several structures were destroyed in the Grizzly Flat area but firefighters haven’t made an official damage estimate yet.