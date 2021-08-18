Interview: ‘Incredibly dry’ conditions at fast-moving Caldor Fire

(KTXL) — The fast-moving and windswept Caldor Fire exploded to more than 53,000 acres as of Wednesday afternoon, just days after it began.

At last check, more than 240 personnel were responding to the fire.

Metro Fire Battalion Chief and Caldor Fire information officer Chris Vestal joined FOX40 to discuss the latest conditions and how crews are feeling.

“It’s very concerning for everybody here at the fire. We saw how fast it can move due to the dry conditions, fuel moistures that are two months ahead of schedule and relative humidities that are either in the single digits or just over 10%, which is incredibly dry,” Vestal said.

Since the fire began Saturday afternoon, thousands have had to flee its path.

