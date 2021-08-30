Interview: Mayor joins wave of residents evacuating South Lake Tahoe

(KTXL) — People rushed to leave the Lake Tahoe Basin all day Monday as the Caldor Fire raced toward South Lake Tahoe.

South Lake Tahoe Mayor Tamara Wallace and her family were among the wave of evacuees who fled the city.

“If you would have asked me last week, I would have told you there is not even the slightest possibility for this fire to get to us,” Wallace said. “In fact, I didn’t pack anything until this morning. I just was not even the slightest bit concerned that it was going to get to us.”

After getting to safety, the mayor spoke with FOX40’s Eric Harryman about the evacuations and wildfire preparations in South Lake Tahoe.